How I gave birth to quadruplets after multiple miscarriages — Mother of five

A realtor and content creator in Asaba, Delta, Racheal Obinna, has recounted how she welcomed quadruplets after years of recurrent miscarriages, a failed IVF attempt and the loss of her newborn twins.

Obinna, who spoke in a recent interview, said her fertility struggles began after the birth of her first child, now 11, as she experienced several miscarriages while trying to have another baby.

She said the repeated losses made pregnancy tests less exciting, as she often feared raising her family’s hopes only to lose another pregnancy.

In 2023, she opted for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), but lost the pregnancy barely a week after testing positive.

She subsequently conceived twins naturally in 2024. However, she lost both babies within six days of delivery after they developed complications.

Despite the loss, Obinna said she remained determined to have another child. She underwent two unsuccessful intrauterine insemination procedures before deciding to try IVF again.

She began the second IVF process in November 2025, with embryo transfer carried out on November 28. She said she tested positive three days later and discovered at her first scan that she was carrying quadruplets.

“I continued praying and handed everything over to God, telling Him the pregnancy was in His hands and that He had to see me through because I could not endure another loss,” she told PUNCH.

Obinna said the pregnancy progressed without major complications, and she delivered the four babies at 35 weeks and one day.

She credited her husband, daughter and faith in God for helping her cope with the emotional challenges of recurrent pregnancy loss.

The mother of five said raising four babies at once came with significant financial demands, disclosing that the family spent about N5.6m at the private hospital where she delivered.

She also said the babies’ feeding needs were substantial, with one tin of formula lasting only two days.

Explaining why she shared her experience on social media, Obinna said she wanted to encourage women facing infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss.

“I wanted women trying to conceive to know they could also have their testimonies, regardless of how long they had waited,” she said.

She urged women experiencing similar challenges not to lose hope, while acknowledging the emotional and personal difficulties that often accompany the journey to motherhood.