Bunkering merchants are plotting my dethronement —Igbomotoru monarch

The paramount ruler of Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Aseimieghe Ofongo, said that the rumour that he was aiding military to maim and kill members of his community was not only false but the handiwork of chiefs who support oil pipeline vandals in exchange for patronage.

The traditional ruler alleged that those who are peddling the rumour of his dethronement are jokers, as it is only those who carry dangerous weapons about, assassinating and intimidating people that can lay all sorts of accusation against law-abiding people.

It will be recalled that the Joint Military Task Force code-named ‘Operation Delta Safe’ (OPDS) in Bayelsa State headed by Real Admiral Aminu Hassan, on July 28, visited Igbomotoru to take assessment of illegal refining sites and other items used by the operators in a bid to chase out an illegal bunkering kingpin, who had been terrorising the communities.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that after the operation, some members of the community protested and claimed that the military invaded their community, dehumanised, raped and maltreated citizens.

Meanwhile, Real Admiral Hassan denied any involvement of his men in the alleged invasion, dehumanisation, rape or maltreatment of citizens in the community, adding that the refining site which they discovered in the community was over two kilometres to Igbomotoru town in question.

The JTF Commander further explained that the mandate of the outfit was to protect oil and gas infrastructure and prevent militancy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and other forms of criminality within the joint task operation.

He said attempts to politicise its operations by ascribing that it is working on the sponsorship of Darlon oil and gas company was unfortunate and a malicious lie that is aimed at smearing the name of the military in order to protect the operations of the bunkering kingpin.

Aseimieghen noted that the so called dethronement of the Amananawei of Igbomotoru community is a settled matter by the Bayelsa State government, adding that a recognised, classified and gazetted Amananawei cannot be dethroned by fiat as there are procedures to follow.

He stated that the Igbomotoru community chiefs need to be informed that the support they give to oil pipeline vandals in exchange for patronage is over, pointing out that the Nigerian Agip Oil Company does not award surveillance contracts to those whose occupation is to vandalise the oil pipeline and engage in crude oil bunkering.

He noted that Chief David Lyon is never known to have carried out criminality on the oil pipeline before he was awarded the oil pipeline surveillance contract, adding that Igbomotoru community does not habour criminals nor involve in criminality to survive and therefore cannot succumb to criminals and criminality.

The monarch regretted that Igbomotoru community is still mourning two of their sons, Sunday Frank-Oputu and Indukeakpo Ogede who were murdered on April 26 and July 10 respectively, noting that Igbomotoru community needs peace and peaceful co-existence for both indigenes and law-abiding non-indigenes.

He stated that the people of Igbomotoru community, are now going about their legitimate activities without fear or hindrance since the arrival of the military in the community in June 2022, adding that criminal activities such as arson and looting are now things of the past.

