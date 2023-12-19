The Bayero University Kano Alumni Association (BUKAA) has elected Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, as President of the body for the next two years.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Muktar Sirajo and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

At the close of its 2023 Annual General Meeting and Convention, members also elected Aare Akinwumi Akinyemi as Vice President 1 and Ahmed Abdulkadir Firdaus as Vice President II.

In his acceptance speech, the President pledged to resuscitate BUKAA and position it as a veritable organisation for the advancement of all members and the rapid development of the University.

The elections also produced Alhaji Salisu Indabawa as Secretary General and Ma’aruf Zakariya as Assistant Secretary I.

The position of Assistant Secretary General II went to Mairo D. Suleiman while the post of Financial Secretary went to Safiya Stephanie Musa.

Ambassador Adamu Babangida clinched the position of Internal Auditor while the post of Treasurer went to Lawal Ali Gujungu.

Other elected officials include Mustapha A. Dawaki (Social Welfare), Barrister Saidu Tudunwada (Legal Adviser), and Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo (Publicity Secretary).

The election also produced ex-Officio members of the NEC. These are Dr. Bala Muhammad, Ex-Officio North West, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Danisan Fika, Ex-Officio North East, Aliyu Emu Yusuf, Ex-Officio North Central, Joseph Adewale Rannaiye, Ex-Officio South West, Olorogun Oyibo Adejero Mohammed, Ex-Officio South-South and Lawrence Juwah Olorogun Oyibo Adejero Mohammed -Ex-Officio South-South while Lawrence Juwah is the Ex-officio South-East.

