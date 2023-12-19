Kogi State House of Assembly is to begin an investigation on the recent recruitment exercise carried out by the State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM).

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf disclosed this when the Executive Chairman of STETSCOM, Mrs Cicilia Cook led other management staff to defend the commission’s proposed 2024 budget.

According to him, the need to look into the recruitment and posting of the 1,100 teachers is to check the procedures and criteria used to grade them.

He noted that some of the individuals who passed the Computer-Based Test (CBT), were not employed, as the recruitment did not reflect the spread across all local government areas of the state.

The member representing Ankpa I Lawal Akus, said the house should review the list of the teachers recruited recently to meet the state character.

In her reaction, Cook commended the effort of the lawmakers in ensuring that the education sector in the state developed.

In a similar development, Kogi State lawmakers have lamented the recent hike in the tuition of the State-owned higher institution, Prince Abubakar Audu University, (PAAU) Anyigba.

The management of the institution had earlier placed a tuition fee hike of N75,000 for indigenes and N100,000 for non-indigenes.

When the management of the institution appeared before the House Standing Committee on Education, Science and Technology to defend its 2024 budget proposal on Monday, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf said the house will revisit the development.

The Speaker, who queried how the institution arrived at the amount, said the university management was trying to push the liability of their comfort to the students, which was not acceptable.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Paul Enema stressed that the fee was too high for the students to afford as they also had the burden of paying for rent.

Earlier, the deputy vice-chancellor, administration, Professor Olusola Jamiu Salihu emphasised that the tuition fees were increased based on the current economic realities, as well as the high cost of diesel.

