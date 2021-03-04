Buhari orders tighter security at nation’s borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to improve surveillance and control around the nation’s borders and “ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetrate their criminality.”

He made the declaration in a speech at the virtual commissioning ceremony of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Technology Building, in Abuja, instructing all security agencies to raise their performance in protecting lives and property, with a mandate that the country’s Global Security Index must be improved.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted him as saying: “It is imperative that our ranking in the Global Security Index improves and I am using this medium to call on all security agencies to step up their activities towards achieving this goal. I assure you that the administration will give the much needed support to you in your operations.”

The president urged the NIS to collaborate with international security organisations like INTERPOL in safeguarding the borders.

He added: “As a security agency, I charge you to be relentless in carrying out your statutory duties of keeping our borders safe while you ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetrate their criminality.

“I urge you to actively collaborate with international security organisations like the INTERPOL in safeguarding our borders. Remember that a safe border is a prerequisite for a safe nation.

“You must develop strong working relationships and ties with the international community and friendly nations as it relates to migration management; adopt and implement workable strategies from them while also sharing your best practices.

“Frontline workers and operatorsshould remember that they are our windows to the world. They must show the best face of Nigeria at all times.”

