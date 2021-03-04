Delta LG poll: Police restrict vehicular movement from Friday midnight

Ahead of the Saturday, March 6 local government poll, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements from 12 midnight on Friday, March 5 to 4 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The order was given in a statement signed by the Ag. Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and made available to journalists on Thursday in the state.

The CP noted that voters billed to exercise their civic rights were encouraged and would not be prevented from doing so.

He, however, exempted all essential service providers including NUPENG tanker drivers/workers, PHCN, GSM service providers, hospitals/clinics staff, fire services and media houses, saying that “their safety is guaranteed while carrying out their lawful duties during the election.

“Only those on official and emergency duties with valid means of identification as well as the electorate with permanent voters cards, going to their registered polling units to cast their votes, will be allowed passage during the restriction order,” he added.

While regretting the inconvenience the restriction order would cause commuters

accessing other states through Delta State, the CP enjoined them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans.

CP Ali, who wished Deltans a hitch-free election, further urged all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the exercise, as well as respect the rules guiding the process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…