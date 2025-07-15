Buhari, first amongst equals — Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi-Fani Kayode described the demise of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari “as tragic passing of the last of the three great Mahdis and most formidable warriors and messianic leaders of Northern Nigeria has finally fallen.”

In his tributes to the former president, Fani-Kayode noted that Buhari was commonly called by the masses in the North as ‘Mai Gaskiya.’

According to the ex-minister, Buhari like two of his progenitors was regarded as not just pious and righteous but also deeply courageous souls who would do anything in defence of his faith and who risked all in his fight against injustice and evil.

“Yet, Buhari managed to achieve what the others could not: he became the indisputable leader of not just the North but also of the whole of Nigeria and he did it three times.

Describing him as a proud warrior and patriotic son of Nigeria, Fani-Kayode said: “His role in the affairs of our nation transcended politics and veered into the spiritual.

“In the North, he was not seen as a mere political leader but more as a religion and his following was indescribable, unprecedented and massive.

“He was a rare phenomenon and an intriguing enigma: a remarkable man and inspirational leader whose destiny was intrinsically intertwined with Nigeria’s.

“He managed to achieve what no other Nigerian leader has managed to achieve in our entire history: the unflinching, unconditional, unquestioning and literally fanatical adulation and love of the whole of the core North and the support of many in the South.

“He was indeed the first amongst equals and, love him or hate him, his legacy and commitment to the service of our nation has left an indelible mark.

“The question on everyone’s mind is who can possibly take up his mantle of Northern leadership today and who can fill into his gargantuan shoes?

“Whatever the answer to those questions are one thing is clear, the North and indeed Nigeria shall never be the same without him.”

