‘Great Nigerian leader,’ Sultan, Bishop Kukah mourn Buhari

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Revd (Dr) Matthew Kukah, have joined Nigerians in paying tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in a London hospital.

In a statement issued by his media team, the Sultan, who is also the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), described Buhari’s passing as “the end of an era,” commending his commitment to national unity, discipline, and integrity throughout his life in public service.

“He was a great Nigerian leader, endowed with qualities that earned him respect before, during, and after his time as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” the Sultan said.

Highlighting key moments of Buhari’s career, the Sultan noted his efforts as Military Head of State, particularly through the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), as well as his tenure as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, during which he helped establish Nigeria’s major oil refineries.

The Sultan added, “His legacy of leadership—rooted in truth, patriotism, and national integrity—will endure through generations. He will be remembered as a leader who came, saw, and conquered.” He prayed, “May Allah grant him the bliss of the grave and admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Also offering his condolences, Bishop Kukah described the late president as “a good man” whose contributions to the nation extended beyond his controversial tenure as a civilian leader.

In a condolence message, Kukah urged Nigerians to reflect on the totality of Buhari’s life, which included a long career in the military, diplomacy, and governance.

“We shouldn’t judge President Buhari solely on his eight years as President,” the Bishop said. “He was a man who made sacrifices for Nigeria and served with the best of intentions.”

He prayed for the repose of Buhari’s soul and for strength for his family, stating that the entire nation is united in mourning.

The tributes from the respected religious figures underscore the national significance of Buhari’s passing, as well as the complex legacy of a man remembered for his discipline, service, and enduring impact on the Nigerian state.

