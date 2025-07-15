NANS kicks as UI suspends two student activists over protest

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the University of Ibadan’s decision to suspend two student activists, Aduwo Ayodele and Mide Gbadegesin, for participating in a peaceful protest against tuition fees.

The students were suspended for four semesters following a disciplinary panel constituted by the university.

NANS described the suspension as “a dangerous assault on democracy” and “a gross abuse of power and due process”.

The student body accused the university management of suppressing student voices and violating national and international human rights standards.

“Their crime? Holding placards with #FeesMustFall, a peaceful, symbolic act of protest at a time when students across Nigeria are crushed under the weight of unbearable economic hardship,” NANS stated.

The association demanded an immediate reversal of the rustication order, a public apology from the university’s management, and a halt to the persecution of student activists.

“We salute the bravery of Comrades Aduwo, Nice, and Mide. They stood when it was dangerous to stand. They spoke when silence would have been easier. And for that, they carry the burden of our collective resistance,” NANS added.

The suspension has also been condemned by Amnesty International, which described the decision as unjust and urged the university to respect the students’ right to peaceful protest.

“No one should be punished for decrying the university’s fee hike during Nigeria’s worst economic crisis in a generation,” Amnesty International stated.

NANS has vowed to respond to the university’s decision “with strategy, solidarity, and unshakable courage” and has called on other student organisations and civil society allies to join in solidarity.