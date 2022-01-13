Buhari arrives Ogun to inaugurate projects

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Buhari arrives Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at Ogun State at exactly 10.39 am to inaugurate various developmental projects initiated by Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

He arrived at the state in the company of the State Governor, his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The President on arrival inaugurated the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda-Expressway and proceeded to the Gateway City Gate Monument Park at Sagamu Interchange.

Buhari will equally commission the Gateway City Gate Monument Park where distinguished Nigerians in various field of endeavours; traditional rulers; captains of industry; religious leaders; market leaders and politicians from various political divides.

Details later …

