Buhari arrives Maiduguri, commissions projects

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, arrived Borno State to commission some projects and flagged off the 2022 World Humanitarian Day celebration in Maiduguri.

The President was received by the state governor, Babagana Zulum, and vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, among other dignitaries.

He commissioned newly built quarters for teachers by the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The quarter which is one of over 600 capital projects delivered by Zulum, is sited in Bulumkutu, along the airport road.

The fully fenced, interlocked and landscaped teachers’ quarters comprise 24 units of furnished two-bedroom flats in six blocks of storey buildings.

The quarters aside dozens of houses built by the Zulum administration at the premises of secondary schools across the State to increase teachers’ access to housing.

He is also in Maiduguri to commemorate the 2022 World Humanitarian Day organised by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Buhari is expected to unveil a special food distribution to families displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, while he will also commission 500 resettlement homes for IDPs built by the FG in Molai, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

