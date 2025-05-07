BREAKING: VeryDarkMan regains freedom from EFCC custody

Social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After spending five days in EFCC custody, VeryDarkMan was released Wednesday evening to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

In a viral video, VeryDarkMan was seen with Adeyanju.

His release was also confirmed by Omoyele Sowore on his X account (formerly Twitter).

“Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC ! He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji”

Recall that VeryDarkMan was arrested by the operatives of the EFCC on Friday, May 2 in the premises of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in Abuja.

The EFCC, in a statement released on Tuesday, said he was arrested following petitions pertaining to “grave allegations of financial malfeasance which could not be ignored by the Commission.”

However, VeryDarkMan’s arrest sparked outrage and protests by youths in Abuja and Port Harcourt, calling on the anti-graft agency to release him.

Tribune Online reports that following his arrest, notable celebrities and political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, also condemned the action.

Atiku, in a statement, criticised VeryDarkMan’s arrest, calling it a sign of deeper political repression under the current administration.

Atiku wrote: “The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration, which has made political repression a hallmark of its rule.”

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, Davido, acknowledged the public’s support for VDM:

Davido tweeted: “Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and Pple actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses ❤️ FREE MY GUY.”

In a sharp contrast, social media influencer, Saida Boj, who was recently in a public drama with VeryDarkMan, declined to join the #FreeVDM campaign, citing past unappreciated efforts:

“When he was locked up last year, I pleaded for him and even posted his picture on all my social media platforms asking people to repost it, oversabi like me. When he was finally released, did I get a thank you? No. Why he go tell me thank you? Dem send me message? Make nobody tag me again. With or without my voice, he won’t be there forever?,” SaidaBoj said.

She also criticised VDM’s character, saying “This boy na very ungrateful person and I Saida Boj do not like ungrateful people. How dare you disrespect me like that? Even when you know that I do not like to be disrespected.”

