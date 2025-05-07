EFCC: How celebrities, politicians reacted to VeryDarkMan’s arrest so far

The arrest of social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has continued to trigger nationwide outrage, drawing reactions from political figures, celebrities, human rights activists, among other Nigerians and foreigners.

Recall Tribune Online reports that VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday, May 2, 2025, at a branch of GTBank in Abuja.

The EFCC, after days of silence, later confirmed the arrest, stating in a brief statement posted on its social media handles that VeryDarkMan was taken into custody “over alleged cybercrime-related activities” and that investigations were ongoing.

The anti-graft agency emphasised that due process was followed in arresting him, warning Nigerians not to interfere with their works.

However, Deji Adeyanju, human rights activist and lawyer to VeryDarkMan, decried the arrest, describing it as arbitrary and without legal justification.

He claimed that the EFCC failed to present any formal petition against his client and described the administrative bail offered as “social media bail,” alleging that no official bail documentation had been issued despite repeated requests.

Meanwhile, following VeryDarkMan’s arrest, a group of youths staged a protest in Abuja on Monday, demanding the immediate release of popular activist and social media influencer, Martins Otse.

The protesters, in a peaceful demonstration, gathered in large numbers at a junction near the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi, carrying placards and chanting slogans to support VeryDarkMan’s release.

The protetsers chanted, “He’s not a thief! Release VDM!”

Also, on social media, the hashtag #FreeVDM began trending as Nigerians voiced their disapproval of the EFCC’s actions.

Likewise, some celebrities and political figures in the country have also reacted to the EFCC’s arrest and continued detention of VeryDarkMan.

Former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, condemned the arrest, saying it was an attempt to silence him.

“It has been established that the @officialEFCC unlawfully arrested and detained Martins Vincent Otse aka VDM, as a means to silence him for accusing the agency and its leaders of corruption and malfeasance.

The @officialEFCC is currently exploring legal avenues to charge him in court, possibly tomorrow, in an attempt to legitimize their actions.

As a result, the EFCC must release VDM immediately,” Sowore said in a statement.

Also, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, also criticised the arrest, calling it a sign of deeper political repression under the current administration.

Atiku wrote: “The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration, which has made political repression a hallmark of its rule.”

In the same vein, popular figures in the entertainment industry echoed these sentiments.

Musician Skales posted an image captioned “the voice of the voiceless” alongside the message, “Free vdm.” Not just this, Skales also recounted a similar of experience with Nigerian banks — the avenue from which VDM was arrested.

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, Davido, acknowledged the public’s support for VDM:

Davido tweeted: “Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and Pple actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses ❤️ FREE MY GUY.”

Cubana Chief Priest also shared a post:

“We Just Dey Fake Happiness @verydarkblackman Our Man Is Missing. We Are Hopeful He Regains Freedom Today Or A Press Release From The People That Abducted Him.

Joy No Dey The Voice Of The Voiceless Is Missing, The Hope Of The Hopeless Is Nowhere To Be Found. Peace Dey Cry, Street Dey Call For FreeVDM Now!!!”

In a sharp contrast, social media influencer, Saida Boj, who was recently in a public drama with VeryDarkMan, declined to join the #FreeVDM campaign, citing past unappreciated efforts:

“When he was locked up last year, I pleaded for him and even posted his picture on all my social media platforms asking people to repost it, oversabi like me. When he was finally released, did I get a thank you? No. Why he go tell me thank you? Dem send me message? Make nobody tag me again. With or without my voice, he won’t be there forever?,” SaidaBoj said.

She also criticised VDM’s character, saying “This boy na very ungrateful person and I Saida Boj do not like ungrateful people. How dare you disrespect me like that? Even when you know that I do not like to be disrespected.”

