CSO sets up national committee on implementation of procurement procedures

…The era of exploiting technicalities to divert public funds is behind us – Yusuff

Ongoing efforts aimed at entrenching transparency and accountability in the country’s procurement process received a significant boost on Wednesday, as the Civil Society Organisation on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) inaugurated a national committee to oversee the implementation of procurement procedures and budgeting, monitor progress, and evaluate outcomes.

Speaking during the inauguration, CSCHEI Director-General, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, urged the members to approach their work with diligence, expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

According to him, the Committee is expected to identify areas for improvement, address challenges, and make data-driven decisions that foster development and growth.

CSCHEI is an accredited platform by the United Nations that coordinates, mobilises, supervises, organises, and promotes registered non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, and faith-based organisations within the scope of social development, community enhancement, and humanitarian efforts.

He said:

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public procurement and budgeting.

“The inauguration of this National Committee underscores our commitment to ensuring that our nation’s resources are utilised optimally, and that our procurement processes are guided by principles of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness.

“The mandate of this committee is crucial: to oversee the implementation of procurement procedures and budgeting, monitor progress, and evaluate outcomes. This will enable us to identify areas for improvement, address challenges, and make data-driven decisions that drive development and growth.

“As we embark on this journey, I urge the committee members to approach their work with diligence, expertise, and a commitment to excellence. Your collective experience and knowledge will be invaluable in shaping a robust framework that promotes good governance, reduces corruption, and enhances public trust.”

He also tasked the Committee with developing and implementing effective procurement and budgeting guidelines that align with international best practices, ensuring transparency and accountability in all procurement processes, fostering a culture of monitoring and evaluation to inform decision-making, and engaging stakeholders across government, the private sector, and civil society to promote collaboration.

He said:

“As we move forward, I am confident that this Committee will play a pivotal role in promoting the prudent management of public resources, driving economic growth, and improving the lives of our citizens.

“Let me emphasise here that this Committee will prioritise transparency and accountability in public procurement. The era of exploiting technicalities to divert public funds is behind us. We will consistently demand answers that serve the interests of the Nigerian people. Taxpayers deserve proper accountability.”

To ensure effectiveness, Hon. Yusuff explained that the Committee will collaborate with relevant agencies, institutional financial crimes agencies, procurement officials, auditors, National Assembly committees, and security agencies.

“Together, we will work to promote the prudent management of public resources and uphold the trust of the Nigerian people,” he added.

