Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as the day of Eid-il Adha 1444 AH.

The Sultan who is the President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, through Sultanate Council Sokoto made the announcement on Sunday night.

Posted on the official Twitter page of the National Moonlighting Committee, the Sultan said, “The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19/June/2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

“Accordingly Wednesday 28/June/2023 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1444 AH. His Eminence The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, wishes the entire Muslim Ummah happy Eidul Adha Mubarak in advance.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

OFFICIAL: CBN abolishes multiple exchange rates

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially abolished its extant multiple exchange rate regime and directed commercial banks to sell foreign exchange (forex) freely at market-determined rates……

Bawa’s suspension: Sack INEC chairman if truly you’re serious, Daniel Regha dares Tinubu

Popular social media commentator, Daniel Regha has reacted following the suspension of the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, by President Bola Tinubu…





Blood shortage bites harder with subsidy removal

AS Nigeria joins the rest of the globe to mark World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), blood shortage may be worsened with the country having only five percent of voluntary non-remunerated blood donors, increased service charge for units of blood and dearth of blood bags for blood storage across the country……

How prolonged use of ‘agbo jedi’ harms male fertility — Experts

In Nigeria, many people, especially in the south-west region, believe and rely on local herbs for medication. ‘Agbo’, the Yoruba name for herbal concoction, is prepared from a variety of herbs soaked in water, alcohol or even palm wine….…

Tinubu moves to make cheaper fuel available — NNPCL boss

President Bola Tinubu has initiated moves to make cheaper fuel available for Nigerians through Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)…

EDITORIAL: MDAs’ squandering of N3.8trn

FOR decades, as confirmed by Auditor-General reports, the country’s federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have played ping pong with public funds….…