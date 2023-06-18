Niger State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has restated his commitment towards providing State of the Art Healthcare facilities in the state.

Governor Umaru Bago gave the assurance when he went on a facility tour of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC ltd) Medical Services, in Abuja.

The Governor who described what he saw as unprecedented in Nigeria, stressed that their services are in line with what he intends to achieve in the health sector in Niger state.

“We have come here in our quest to find better medical facilities and services for our people and we have just heard of the NNPC wonderful hospital.

“They have taken us round, very beautiful state-of-the-art facility, we are impressed, so in our quest to make niger state hub for medical activities, we will take off from here”, he said.

He stated further that the state government intends to replicate such facility in Minna or Suleja explaining that a Private Hospital has already indicated interest to invest in Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago said the state government will ensure achievable collaboration with the officials of the clinic especially in terms of expertise.

The Managing Director, NNPC Medical Services, Dr. Mohammed Musa Zango, explained that the facility is second to none in Nigeria with the latest and most advanced technology that will soon be put under use.

He described the Governor’s visit as a sign of dedication and commitment to serving the people of his state in particular and Nigeria in general and called on other Governors to follow suit.

“We love the visit, we really appreciate it, it shows commitment, it shows dedication, it shows that he has the heart of his people as far as healthcare is concerned, and we really like to have governors like this who can come to visit and have this same facility in their states.

“It will curtail medical tourism, will make the services available and affordable to the people, we are very proud of him, we are willing to support, partner and synergize with him, he stated.