BREAKING: Senate suspends plenary for Budget defence

The Senate has suspended plenary until the 24th of November to enable the national assembly to carry out its duty of budget scrutiny and passage for the 2021 fiscal year.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said this while adjourning the Senate for three weeks to enable the Senate to receive heads of ministries departments and agencies to defend their budget.

He maintained that any agency that refused to appear would have by their absence cede to the national assembly the right to appropriate any figure to such agency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest. senate

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. senate His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19. senate

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving. senate

The Senate on Monday responded to the claim by the Northern Elders Forum that the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution was needless.

The NEF in a communique issued at the weekend and signed by its Secretary, Dr Hakeem Baba -Ahmed dismissed the move by the Senate as mere jamboree to waste taxpayers money.