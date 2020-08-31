Constitution amendment: Send your position to the committee, Senate replies NEF

The Senate on Monday responded to the claim by the Northern Elders Forum that the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution was needless.

The NEF in a communique issued at the weekend and signed by its Secretary, Dr Hakeem Baba -Ahmed dismissed the move by the Senate as mere jamboree to waste taxpayers money.

The NEF further argued amongst its submissions that it was “convinced that this repetitive initiative of the Senate is of no value and a predictable waste of time, resources and energy of the nation, and should not be supported by Nigerians being alarmed by the waste in governance at this difficult time when the economy is facing unprecedented challenges.”

But the Senator representing Osun Central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru said the NEF’sclaim that the exercise would be a mere jamboree was misplaced.

The Senate further asked NEF to put its position in a Memorandum and submit to the Constitution Review Committee led by Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege.

He said: “Even though they are entitled to their views, the question to ask is; does it mean that if former legislatures cum executive (administrations) have possibly or allegedly failed in this regard, then it can never be achieved?

“Their statement even implied an agreement by them that there is a need for fundamental restructuring exercise which is the purpose of the present endeavour of the 9th National Assembly. Their views can be encapsulated in a memorandum to the Constitution Review Committee. The thematic areas advertised for constitutional reforms cut across some of the concerns they raised and therefore we shall be glad to engage them through proper legislative channel rather than news media.”

