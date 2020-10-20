3 killed, 7 cars burnt, others injured as hoodlums hijack #EndSARS protest in Jos

The peaceful #EndSARS protest in Jos, Plateau State turned violent on Tuesday as thugs in their large number stormed the commercial nerve centre of the state capital and unleashed mayhem on traders and pedestrians, killing three persons.

In the melee that ensued and lasted for close to one and half hours, three persons were killed, seven vehicles were completely burnt down and several others smashed while many shops were looted by the hoodlums.

One of the affected traders who escaped by the whiskers told Tribune Online that precisely at about 9: 35 am some hired thugs numbering about 100 stormed streets within the city centre, Ahmadu Bello Way, Muritala Mohammed way, Rwang Pam street in the guise of staging #EndSARS protest but suddenly went berserk.

According to him, they were armed with sticks and other dangerous weapons shouting #EndSARS.

He added that they damaged vehicles and inflicted injuries on innocent people.

The development later turned into an open confrontation between the hoodlums and traders in the area as others doing businesses within the commercial nerve centre hurriedly closed their business premises and ran for dear lives.

Some of those who sustained various degrees of injuries are presently receiving treatment at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

The prompt Intervention of the security agencies prevented the situation from degenerating into ethnic and religious crisis as the Hausas and others tribes were already poised to engage one another.

Tribune Online findings further revealed that while there was a pandemonium within the city centre, #EndSARS protests were still going on in other parts of the state capital including Polo roundabout, Old Airport Junction, Standard Building junction, Bukuru town and other places.

All attempts to get the reaction of the State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah proved abortive as his phone was permanently switched off.

Meanwhile, the Department of the State Security Services (DSS) on Tuesday invited the General Overseer of EBOMI Prayer Ministry, Jos, Prophet Isa El-Buba over the prayer walk and #EndSARS protest which took place on Sunday. Recall that thousands of Plateau residents trooped out to participate in the prayer walk.

Speaking with Tribune Online, Prophet Isa El-Buba stated that the invitation turned out to be friendly one as he was asked of the way forward especially how to keep the youth off the streets.

“I gave them my position of what should be done, especially that the youth on the streets must be protected. Also that they are doing legitimate things for the interest of the country and their future.

“I also told them the youth protesting should be given a cover so that thugs will not infiltrate them. This is the first time in the whole world that prayers and protests are going on simultaneously. These youths want to see reform done. If these youths have confidence in us, that does not mean we are the planners of the party. It is a leaderless movement, nobody can point finger at anybody,” he said.

