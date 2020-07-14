BREAKING: Senate proposes life jail for kidnapping

The Senate on Tuesday passed a Bill which recommended a life sentence for kidnapping as against existing ten years sentence stipulated in the Criminal Code, in the event of the conviction of the suspect.
The Bill tagged, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Criminal Code Act Cap C. 38 also removed gender restrictions in the offence of rape.
