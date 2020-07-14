‘NASS should shelve 2020 annual recess over Electoral Act Amendment, others’

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
NDDC probe, NASS, bill, National Assembly

Ahead of the preparations for the 2023 general elections, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Muda Lawal Umar, has called on his colleagues in the National Assembly to consider forgoing their annual recess to enable the lawmakers to meet up with expectations of Nigerians in their legislative responsibilities.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The lawmaker who represents Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that forgoing their 2020 annual recess would afford the lawmakers the opportunity to attend to pressing national issues and critical bills currently before both chambers of the National Assembly.

Umar listed such critical bills to include the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) and several sections of the constitution which lawmakers have already proposed their amendments.

Umar pointed out that these amendments have become imperative now as the lawmakers have ample time on their hands to do the needful by placing the interest of Nigeria over and above their personal interests, thereby dedicating more time and zeal to see that the electoral and constitutional reforms were successfully passed ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “If the National Assembly proceeds and thereafter returns from its proposed annual vacation in September, the distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives may not have the requisite time to debate and pass the Constitutional reforms as well as the Electoral (Amendment) Bill before the 2023 general elections and that passing the Electoral (Amendment) Bill now will go a long way in curbing the types of anomalies that characterised the 2019 general elections

“The Electoral reform is crucial at this moment as it would not only strengthen the integrity and legitimacy of our electoral process thereby preventing electoral violence but would also guide and protect the sanctity of Nigeria’s Democracy.”

 

