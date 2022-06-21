(BREAKING) Kidnapped Sani Toro, 2 others released 

Information gathered revealed that abducted former Secretary-General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA) now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Ahmed Toro, alongside two others have been released.

Though the information about the release is very sketchy as of the time of the report, the trio, Sani Ahmed Toro, Garba Ila and Isa Jaa are said to be at an undisclosed health facility receiving treatment.

They were said to have been released at about 5 am on Tuesday and are said to be doing well.

It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before the release, but the abductors were said to have demanded for the sum of N150 million as ransom.

More details later