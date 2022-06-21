(BREAKING) Kidnapped Sani Toro, 2 others released 

Latest NewsTop News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
Sani Toro
Sani Toro

Information gathered revealed that abducted former Secretary-General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA) now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Ahmed Toro, alongside two others have been released. 

Though the information about the release is very sketchy as of the time of the report, the trio, Sani Ahmed Toro, Garba Ila and Isa Jaa are said to be at an undisclosed health facility receiving treatment. 

They were said to have been released at about 5 am on Tuesday and are said to be doing well. 

It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before the release, but the abductors were said to have demanded for the sum of N150 million as ransom. 

More details later

 

You might also like
Latest News

Nigerians pay more for petrol amidst scarcity

Latest News

Oyo police arrest contract staff, five other suspects over planned bank robbery…

Latest News

Poor electricity supply: NLC demands reversal of privatisation of power sector in…

Latest News

Orubebe dumps PDP for not zoning presidency to South

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More