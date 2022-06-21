Bandits attack intending pilgrims from Sokoto 

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
FILE PHOTO

Bandits have attacked intending pilgrims from Issa Local Government Area of Sokoto State who were on their way to the state capital for their onward journey to Saudi Arabia. 

However, the state government confirmed that the intending pilgrims were rescued unscathed.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Muhammad Bello, on Monday.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galadanchi, saying the intending pilgrims, their relatives, and security men who were accompanying them to the hajj camp were held up by the bandits. 

“The contingent has already been received by government officials and is being processed for their onward journey to the Holy Land,” the statement maintained.

