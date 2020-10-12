The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Honorable Francis Okiye, was on Monday impeached by members of the Assembly.

The Speaker was said to have been impeached by nine out of ten members who sat during the plenary of the House on Monday.

The members said he was impeached due to his alleged high-handedness and other allegations.

His impeachment followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Honourable Henry Okhurobo during the sitting.

The lawmakers thereafter elected Hon Marcus Onobhu and the new Speaker of the Assembly

Details Later…

