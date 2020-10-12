The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Honorable Francis Okiye, was on Monday impeached by members of the Assembly.
The Speaker was said to have been impeached by nine out of ten members who sat during the plenary of the House on Monday.
The members said he was impeached due to his alleged high-handedness and other allegations.
ALSO READ: Unknown gunmen kill former ATBU Director of works, ran away with his Honda Accord car
His impeachment followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Honourable Henry Okhurobo during the sitting.
The lawmakers thereafter elected Hon Marcus Onobhu and the new Speaker of the Assembly
Details Later…
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.
The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84.
His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness. Speaker
Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy
A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19. Speaker
Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.