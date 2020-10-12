Gbajabiamila congratulates Akeredolu over re-election

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said Akeredolu’s reelection has shown that both the governor and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has wide acceptance among the people of the state.

Besides, the Speaker said, Akeredolu’s victory is a testament of his good leadership in his first tenure, calling on him to bring more dividends of democracy to his people.

The Speaker also commended the hard work of the Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the APC National Campaign Chairman for the Ondo State election.

”Governor Sanwo-Olu sold the achievements of Governor Akeredolu to the people of Ondo through his strategic implementation of the party’s campaign programme”.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said the people of Ondo State have made the right choice by returning Governor Akeredolu for the second term.

Hon. Gbajabiamila called on the people of Ondo State to give Governor Akeredolu the maximum support he requires to succeed.

