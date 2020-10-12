The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye, was on Monday morning impeached.

Okiye’s impeachment notice was signed by nine out of the 10-member Assembly.

Though details of what led to the impeachment are still sketches, Tribune Online gathered that Okiye would have been removed last week but for the last-minute intervention by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo Assembly, as it is presently constituted, is made up seven Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, embers and three All Progressive Congress, APC, members.

14 other members-elect stayed off the inauguration of the House on June 17, 2019, when Governor Obaseki issued the proclamation for the inauguration of the legislative arm.

While the 14 others had on August 6, 2020, inaugurated themselves in a private residence at Ugbor GRA, of the state capital, Benin, where they elected Victor Edoror as the speaker.

Okiye, it would be recalled, had week decamped to the PDP alongside six other members, while the remaining three members, who participated in the June 2019 inauguration remain in the APC.

Details later…

