[BREAKING] Bye-election: Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu as flagbearer for Kosofe constituency II

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Mr Ademola Alebiosu, on Saturday emerged as the party’s flagbearer for Kosofe Constituency II for the State House of Assembly bye-election also scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020.

The seat became vacant following the demise of the former occupant, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, who died last July.

Alebiosu polled 31 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr Segun Aroyewun in the party primary held in the constituency.

Tribune Online gathered that a total of six wards made up the constituency, with each ward allowed to have eight delegates participate in the primary exercise, while three statutory delegates were equally accredited for the same exercise.

