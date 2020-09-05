Ondo 2020: Tinubu commends Ondo APC leaders for coming together

The National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, has expressed satisfaction with leaders and chieftains of the party in Ondo state for coming together for the re-election bid of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Tinubu who state this in Akure, Ondo State capital, said the party has been able to scale through a difficult hurdle by throwing their weight behind Akeredolu and supporting his reelection bid.

He, however, expressed optimism that the party would win the forthcoming governorship election saying the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot stop APC from winning the next governorship election.

He advised members of the APC not to “fight the PDP. There is no point fighting a corpse inside the coffin, just settle down and calmly nail the coffin”

He said he deliberately stepped aside from the crisis in the state chapter of the party over the choice of the governorship candidate.

He said “I must offer a confession. When some of our members sought to reach me before the primaries to raise questions regarding Governor Akeredolu, I made myself unavailable.

“I did not do this to hurt or insult anyone. Here I ask that none of you is offended. I did this because I know the depth of character and the high quality of the leaders of this state’s chapter. You are all my brothers in whom I repose greater confidence.

“The governor had shown that he wanted genuine reconciliation among party members in the state.

“As part of this trust-building process, the governor was asked to extend a hand of fellowship to those who felt aggrieved and to embrace all the leaders within the state chapter of the party so that our progressive front would again be solid and strong.

“True to my high estimation of your principles and political astuteness, you all began to reach out to each other and work together toward a common and good cause – the continuance of progressive governance in Ondo under the banner of the APC.

“We all must work together and forge ahead as one if we are to attain the country’s overall development goals. It is against this context, that my actions regarding Ondo must be weighed.”

He saluted some major actors who come together to ensure the existing peace in the party.

