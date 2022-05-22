Bowen gets new Pro-Chancellor

The Convention Executive Committee of the Nigerian Baptist Convention headed by the President of the convention, Rev. Dr Israel Akanji, has approved the appointment of Deaconess Joan Olatoyosi Ayo as the new Pro-chancellor of Bowen University. She takes over from Deacon Oluwole Abegunde.

Speaking at the official reception of the new Pro-Chancellor into the university and the thanksgiving service organised for the Deacon Abegunde held on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole expressed satisfaction with the input of the outgoing Pro-Chancellor into the development of the university during his six administration tenure.

According to him, the outgone Pro-Chancellor had laid an indelible legacy, built on what he met on the ground as regards the repositioning and branding, as well as infrastructural development process of the university.

He noted that the succession process of Pro-Chancellor in the university has been a blessing to the institution since its inception, in terms of added value and rapid development being witnessed by the Ivory Tower during their tenures.

He said: “The emergence of Deaconess Joan Olatoyosi Ayo, (OON) a retired Federal Permanent Secretary of the federation and former Chairman Federal Civil Commission marks the beginning of a new era in Bowen University. Deaconess Ayo is an international person of note who had contributed immensely to the nation-building process at a higher level. Bowen University has been very fortunate to have been endowed with experienced achievers Pro-Chancellor in succession since the university started. We are optimistic that the new Pro-Chancellor has what it will take to move the university forward. Her tenure shall be an exciting period for the university community.”

The Visitor to the institution, Rev. Dr Israel Akanji asserted that the six years of involvement of Deacon Abegunde as Pro-Chancellor of the university was a blessing to Bowen university, as it has enhanced the development of the institution in terms of academic and physical development.

“Moreover, the new Pro-Chancellor, Deaconess Olatoyosi is a technocrat, a woman of integrity with international experiences, who had worked with the federal government of this country for many years at an executive level before its retirement. She is the first woman to be appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of the institution in Bowen University. “We are so optimistic that her influence will transform the university to a greater height.”

Speaking about the funding, the Visitor to the university stated that Bowen University would continue to source funds through various collaborations with as many organisations as possible, at home and abroad to ensure the smooth running of the institution in terms of teaching and research. “It is high time the Nigerian government extended its financial support to private institutions in the country. The development would go a long way to fortify private universities’ contribution efforts to education development in the country.

The new Pro-Chancellor, Deaconess Ola in her response, stated that her administration would be centred on a student-focused policy that would promote Godliness, excellence and leadership among the students on the campus.

According to her, she would encourage a teamwork policy among the principal officers and members of the university council to move the institution forward.