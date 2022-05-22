Adjoto, Onobun, Igbinedion, others emerge as PDP holds parallel primary in Edo

The crisis rocking the Edo State branch of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a turn for the worse on sunday as

the party held parallel primary.

While loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki did theirs earlier in the day, that of supporters of the party’s South South zonal national chairman, Chief Dan Orbih were still holding their primary at the time of filing this report.

Going by results that emerged from the governor’s camp, former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto was declared winner in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency.

Adjoto defeated two other contestants, Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje, an incumbent member of the House of Assembly and Bakonle Balogun.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee appointed by the PDP National Working Committee, Mr. Endurance Edughu said that due process was followed during the primaries.

Udughu who announced the result said Mr Adjoto scored 28 votes to emerge winner while Agbaje and Balogun scored one vote each.





According to Edughu 30 delegates participated in the primaries with on person absent, adding that the election was free, fair, and peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The ex-Edo speaker promised to work with members of the party to ensure PDP win the constituency.

The incumbent Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun also won for the House of Representatives in Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency.

Daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, Omosede, a former member of the House of Representatives emerged victorious in Ovia Federal Constituency.

He said: “PDP is strong and formidable in Akoko Edo, haven’t been in the Edo state house of assembly and as a former Edo speaker I am tested and trusted when it comes to legislative busy.”

Mr Yekini Idiaye, a state lawmaker emerged the main opposition candidate for the Akoko Edo Constituency 1 in Edo.

Idiaye, who is seeking a second tenure in the state House of Assembly scored 15 votes to defeat Emmanuel Fashanu who scored zero.

According to the PDP Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Odion Omokhoidu, 15 delegates participated in the primary with 3-Adhoc delegates drawn from each wards

“In line with the constitutional provision of our great party, primaries 15 Adhoc delegates voted at the election and Mr Idiaye polled 15 votes.

“I hereby declared YekinI Idiaye as winner of the primary and returned as the PDP candidate for Akoko Edo Constituency 1,” he said.

Idiaye thanked the delegates for voting for him to flag the party ticket come 2023 election.

He, however, urged party members to unite and ensure victory for the PDP during the polls.

In Egor, incumbent Jude Ise-Idehen emerged winner of the Ikpoba Okha/Egor Federal constituency 29 votes out of the 31 votes cast while two out of 31 votes were void.

For Ikpoba Okha, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo won to set the stage for an unprecedented third term as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Speaking on his mobile phone, the Edo State secretary of the party, Mr. Hilary Otsu however insisted the party commenced the primary in the afternoon and not in the morning.

Otsu said: “I am not aware of any primary in the morning. We started the PDP primary in the afternoon.”

