Borno State is hosting the 70th meeting of the National Council on Education (NCE) in Maiduguri for the first time, bringing together education ministers, commissioners and other stakeholders from across the country.

The four-day meeting, organised by the Borno State Government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, is attended by the Minister of Education, Minister of State for Education, state commissioners, permanent secretaries, heads of education agencies and other stakeholders.

The meeting is being held under the theme “Infrastructure Development and Teacher Motivation: Panacea for Improved Learning Outcomes”.

Speaking at the opening of the technical sessions on Monday, the Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, who represented Governor Babagana Zulum, said the state had made significant efforts to rebuild its education sector after years of Boko Haram insurgency.

Wakilbe said school enrolment in the state had increased from about 765,000 to 1.8 million, while the number of out-of-school children had fallen from about 2.2 million in 2019 to fewer than 700,000.

He added that formal education had returned to all 27 local government areas, compared with only five or six during the height of the insurgency.

The commissioner welcomed the delegates and assured them of the state government’s support for the meeting. He also said Governor Zulum would address the main council session on Thursday.

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The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, commended Borno for hosting the meeting, describing it as part of efforts to advance the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for education.

She highlighted federal interventions, including the World Bank-supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the Safe Schools Programme.

She also listed school infrastructure, water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, teacher development, curriculum review, digital literacy and entrepreneurship among the areas receiving attention.

The Permanent Secretary of the Borno State Ministry of Education, Ya-Karu Mustapha, and the Director of Educational Planning, Research and Development at the Federal Ministry of Education, Anigbogu Obianuju, also welcomed the delegates and stressed the importance of education in promoting peace, stability and development.

The council is expected to make recommendations on improving education infrastructure, motivating teachers and raising learning outcomes across the country.