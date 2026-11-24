Residents of Igbo Egunrin community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Community Grammar School, Igbo Egunrin Alumni Association as part of activities marking the institution’s 50th anniversary.

The exercise, which attracted residents from Igbo Egunrin and neighbouring communities, provided free medical services, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests, eye examinations and other basic health checks.

Beneficiaries also received medical consultations, prescribed medications and corrective eyeglasses, while medical professionals offered individual health advice and recommendations based on the results of their examinations.

The intervention brought relief to several residents, particularly those who had struggled with various health challenges but lacked adequate access to medical services.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Bose Tubo, expressed gratitude to the association, saying the provision of corrective glasses had restored her ability to read comfortably.

Another beneficiary, Mr Sunday Temenu, who said he had been worried about his deteriorating eyesight, described the intervention as a timely relief.

Other residents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, commended the members of the association for remembering the community and called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.

Speaking on the rationale behind the intervention, chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Professor Dele Fagbounka, said the outreach was aimed at helping the underprivileged members of the community ascertain their health conditions and receive necessary assistance.

He explained that the association considered the intervention an opportunity to give back to the community where its members received their foundational education.

Fagbounka said the association was determined to make the school’s 50th anniversary celebration impactful beyond the reunion of former students by extending its benefits to the host community.

He added that the health outreach reflected the association’s commitment to community development and improving the welfare of residents.