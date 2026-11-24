Justice Oyeyemi Ajayi of the Oyo State High Court has adjourned proceedings in the murder trial of the ex-Chairman, Park Management System.

Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, until the 30th of November for the adoption of final addresses.

At the resumption of proceedings on Monday, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Sandra Tella, said that the court had at the last hearing adjourned for the adoption of final addresses.

Tella informed the court that the state had filed its final address and was ready to adopt it.

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Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel, Mrs E.O. Mba, informed the court that she was yet to be served the final address in order to respond.

Consequently, the trial judge ordered the prosecution to serve the defence its final address and vice versa before the next adjourned date.

Justice Ajayi thereafter adjourned the case until the 30th of November for the adoption of the parties’ final addresses.

Lamidi, who was arraigned by the state on one count of murder, had pleaded not guilty.

The ex-chairman of PMS was accused of causing the death of Mrs Wonuola Ayinde by knocking her down with his vehicle on the 23rd of September 2023, at the Agodi GRA in Ibadan.