Boosting exports: MAN commends NPA’s initiatives

By Tribune Online
Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Segun Ajayi Kadir mni. has commended the initiatives of the Mohammed Bello Koko-led management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)at promoting exports of locally manufactured goods.

Segun Ajayi made this known on Tuesday, August 2nd when he led a delegation comprising Chief John Aluya Vice President of MAN, Engr. Frank Ike Onyebu, Chair of Apapa Branch of MAN and others on partnership renewal visit to the NPA headquarters in Marina.

Speaking during the meeting, Mohammed Bello Koko MD/ CEO NPA said “our commitment to upping the ante of trade facilitation remains unwavering, this is why we have been and will continue to be advocates of creating enabling atmosphere for local manufacturers. I, therefore, want to assure the leadership of MAN that our doors are open always to address all concerns of your individual and corporate members”.

Koko invited the MAN to take advantage of the Export Processing Terminals that have been licenced by the NPA under the technical guidance of the Nigerian Export Processing Council (NEPC).

The NPA and MAN arose from the meeting with an agreement to set up a joint think tank with the overriding objective of improving the fortunes of local manufacturing in a sustainable manner to ensure that Nigeria takes maximum advantage of the inherent advantages of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and garner a greater market share of global trade.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko (left), presenting the Authority’s plaque to the Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi Kadir, when he paid a visit to the MD at the Corporate Headquarters, Lagos.

