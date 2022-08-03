15 small business ideas for teenagers who want to make money

Are you a teenager who is confused about how to make money? Clarity is here as you’d be learning about small business ideas that can make you money legitimately. Being a teenager doesn’t mean that you cannot start earning money.

You can earn while solving people’s problems and meeting their needs. Sometimes, teenagers want a business in order to make impact, meet people’s needs and sell solutions to them at a price. It also gives them a sense of responsibility. You know the feeling, right? The feeling of using money that’s yours without having to depend on someone to meet a need, especially an urgent one.

You need not wait till you’re an adult before you start engaging small business ideas that will not only earn you money legitimately, but also teach you essential life skills that the education system will not teach you.

What are the small business ideas that teenagers can engage in?

1. Logo designer

You don’t need to be a talented artist that can draw to be a logo designer. Being a logo designer means that you get to create logos for business ventures. You can create logos for your peers who are looking to start with a small business idea. You could work for family friends that would love to build a brand from the scratch or give their business an appealing outlook.

If you’re interested in this idea, there are resources everywhere to put you through. There’s YouTube, Google, and other social media where you can learn for free. You can also learn from someone you trust to teach you about the job.

There are several opportunities all over the internet, look out for the ones you can do and shoot your shot.

Remember to give it time while learning. Practise, get better on the job and start earning substantially from it.

2. Crotchet works

This is one other small business idea you can venture into. Teenagers, adults, toddlers, and every other age group there is can own a crotchet wear. You can make beanies, sweaters, bucket cap, tops, skirts, gowns, bags etc.

If you love crocheting you can make something meaningful out of your interest in it. And if you don’t know much about the job, you can learn from people who have been in the business before you. You can also learn from YouTube and other platforms for FREE. Make the most of what you have; THE INTERNET.

3. Phone accessories

By speculation, 90 out of 100 people own a phone and could need accessories at any point in time. Someone’s phone might need a new case, charger, new earphones, battery, power bank. You’d be getting them what they need and also getting paid for it. You could also offer repair services by the side.





You know that your friend who cannot bear to see a scratch on their phone’s screen guard, you can sell screen guard to them. You see a stranger in the public who doesn’t have one side of his/ her earphones working, you can also sell to him. Let people know what you ‘re doing. Cease every opportunity you get to sell yourself. In fact, create opportunities too.

If you look closely, there are people who need the thing you’re selling. There are people who need the services you’re offering. Just look around, observe attentively, and work smartly with the information.

4. Deodorant sales

Selling deodorants is one small business idea that has what it takes to sell. More than ever before, the society is aware of the importance of getting rid of body odour. Nobody would like to be tagged as someone who smells horribly. Therefore perfume oils, antiperspirant, perfumes, and body spray become a need.

Ever heard the popular saying, it doesn’t cost a fortune to smell nice? people are looking for that vendor who would sell quality to them at an affordable price. Now, the question is, ‘Are you ready to embrace this small business idea, and be that person your customer is looking for?’

5. Sales of thrift wears

One of the basic necessities of life is clothing. People cannot do without wearing clothes. So, it’s possible for you to make sales.

With this small business idea, you can sell quality clothes at a cheap price. The good side to this is that you can have variety of things to sell under this category.

You can also sell some clothes that trending per time. People love to follow trends. You could also sell accompaniments like belts, and simple accessories like buttons.

Do one-on-one advertisement or sell your wears to people via social media.

6. Hair products

These days people are being extra intentional about keeping their hair healthy and attractive. You can always sell products that would aid hair care and beautify their hair. Hair accessories too can be included.

7. Jewellery and other accessories

Another small business idea is the sales of ornamental pieces like nose rings, earrings, anklets, neck laces and the likes. For a start, you can study your peers and pinpoint what their preferences are, then let it guide your choice of sales.

8. Complimentary cards

If you know how to design or know how to make complimentary cards, then why not? People would always celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, their friends, and any other thing worth celebrating.

If you can’t design them, you could buy to resell or work hand-in-hand with a designer.

9. Tote bags

Tote bags are popular go-to bags for so many people. You can switch things up a little and sell to the right people. Figure out which one works for you: Custom-made or ready made bags. You can learn better ways to do it differently and can also get hints from designs you’ve seen around. Also, you can interact with people to know what their preferences are if they are willing to buy.

10. Cupcakes and cookies

If you love to bake you can bake cupcakes and cookies for sale. Can you see that? You’re making a small business idea out of your interest.

Who doesn’t eat cake or cupcakes? There are so many people who love them. Find them and sell to them.

11. Cleaning

If you enjoy cleaning then you might want to consider cleaning large or small spaces, whichever size works for you. You can offer to clean a new shop for its owner at a price, you could offer to clean your friend’s dirty room for a price. You could clean your neighbours car at a price, help out with their compound on a daily or weekly basis; whichever works for you as a student.

12. Writing jobs

This is one is a small business idea that is very flexible. While improving on your writing, you can offer to help people with writing jobs that you know that you can handle. You could co-write a story. Write a copy for a business owner or your peers that are starting a business. You could be a freelancer, ghostwriter, look for opportunities online that you can handle and there you have it.

13. Shoe making

You could venture into shoe making. If you know how to make footwears, you can make a small business idea out of that ability. There are people who don’t mind having their foot wears made locally. Locate people with special and long legs, and offer to make them shoes that they’d love and would serve them at a price.

14. Art work

If you have talent for drawing or any other artistic work, then by all means, start. Show people your work one on one or through social media. Get people to see what you do. Talk to people about what you do and take their orders and specifications. Don’t stop talking about what you love to do.

15. Book rentals

Do you love to read books? Do people reach out to you to borrow them because you have a great taste? You could make a business out of there, no matter how little it is that you might earn. For instance, you could strike a deal with the recipients could be an hourly, weekly, or daily deal. And if they don’t keep their part of the deal, they would have to pay extra charges.

You could also run a book club and collect subscriptions just to help your fellow readers commit to the process or take the club activities seriously.

Finally, you’re not too young to earn. Find that small business idea that would earn you money legitimately. The world is waiting to see what you have to offer.

