Oyo State completes payment of compensation over N43.2bn Ibadan dry port

The Oyo State Government has completed payment of compensation to all affected families over the use of 90 hectares of land at Moniya/Olorisa-Oko earmarked for the N43.2bn Ibadan inland dry port in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Commending the Oyo State Government for the laudable effort, on Tuesday, in Lagos, the executive secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime explained that the agency and other parties involved are currently tidying up the remaining knotty issues to ensure the dry port is set for operations.

According to him, “Before Honourable Rotimi Amaechi left as Minister of Transportation, he gathered all of us in one room; we the promoters and the Chinese who are the concessionaire of the Ibadan dry port, and urged us to tidy up the remaining knotty issues concerning the dry port.

“On the issue of families disputes over compensation, I am happy to inform this gathering that the Oyo State Government has completed payment of compensation to all the families involved on the land to be used for the dry port.

“What is left is for us to take the full business case to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval. That would also have been done if there was no change in the leadership of the federal ministry of transportation.

“As you know, there is a new leadership at the federal ministry of transportation. We have met with the new minister of transportation, and have briefed him on what he needs to do to make the dry port operational. Once the minister attends to our brief, I am sure that the Ibadan dry port will take off within the shortest time available.”