In a Lagos High Court, Darambi Vandi, a police officer accused of fatally shooting Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day, has informed the court that he will file a no-case submission to quash the charge.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr. Adetokunbo Odutola, announced on Wednesday after the prosecution counsel, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), closed their case.

At the resumed hearing, the court heard the testimony of Dr Williams Olatunde, a pathologist and forensic expert, who conducted the post-mortem examination on the deceased.

Olatunde narrated how the autopsy was carried out on the victim’s body, stating, “The findings from the external to internal showed that there were multiple defects mainly on the anterior chest wall and one defect from the left axillary fold.

On internal examination, there were multiple visceral or organ injuries and musculoskeletal injuries.” He further explained that the specific injuries included multiple rib fractures, injuries to the intercostal spaces, and both lungs.

Dr Olatunde confirmed that the hemorrhagic shock and destruction of the chest visceral and musculoskeletal tissues were likely the cause of the victim’s death and that the defect in her body was caused by the largest shattered bullet fragment.

He noted that the trajectory path of the bullet could be determined by the relative positions of all injuries to each other and that the severity of the injuries indicated that the bullet was discharged at maximum force, likely from close range. Additionally, he added that the deceased was less than three months pregnant.

During cross-examination, defence counsel Odutola asked if the pathologist could determine through his post-mortem report who pulled the trigger that killed the deceased.

Olatunde replied no, stating that all conclusions were based on findings discovered during the autopsy. Odutola also argued that the witness based his post-mortem records on media reports, to which the witness responded that all conclusions were made based on autopsy findings.

He also explained that the degree of the explosive force of a bullet discharged from an AK-47 was like thousands of the magnitude of a fire hose that would penetrate the body.





Justice Ibironke Harrison adjourned the case until February 28 for the adoption of the counsel’s written addresses.

