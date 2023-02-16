Sandra Nwaokolo

Human rights lawyer, Dr Monday Ubani, has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to reintroduce the old N200 notes into the Nigerian economy, describing it as an overruling of the Supreme Court order.

In a national broadcast on Thursday, the president ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recirculate the old N200 notes until April 10, while the old N500 and N1000 notes will no longer be accepted by Deposit Money Banks.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ubani said, “My understanding of what has taken place is that he [President Buhari] has overruled the Supreme Court. He’s not mindful of what is going on at the Supreme Court with what he has just done.” He also criticized the move as a bad precedent, stating that it shows the level of respect the current administration has for court orders.

According to Ubani, “If you cannot obey your court orders, how do you instil confidence in the international community to come into your country to make investments? We are not sending the right signal.”

President Buhari had claimed that the redesign of the currency would help combat inflation, and corruption and improve transparency, while assuring of credible general elections in the country.

He also appealed to Nigerians for their understanding and asked the CBN to make the new banknotes more accessible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say





NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday expressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, state and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…

Tears As Boundary Adjustment Reawakens Old Hostilities Between Gombe, Adamawa States

The recent communal clash between the Waja and Lunguda communities of Gombe and Adamawa states has reawakened bad blood over boundary adjustment. The Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU…

EDITORIAL: Legacy: Buhari’s Plea To Nigerians

In his Christmas message last month, President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded with Nigerians of voting age to be wary of candidates who could not move Nigeria forward. Noting that the joyous season of the birth of Jesus Christ coincided with the period of campaigns that would usher in a new administration in the country…