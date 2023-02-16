Sandra Nwaokolo

The National Assembly management has debunked the claims that its premises were under siege by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement was made by the Director of Information, National Assembly, Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, who urged security agencies to investigate the source of a video clip that had been circulating on social media.

Emmanuel stated, “The attention of the National Assembly management has been drawn to an unverified video trending on social media tweeted from the Twitter handle account of one @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS). It is therefore intriguing to understand what motivates this mischief marker set out to achieve with the repost, gauging the political mood of the country and the forthcoming general elections.”

He went on to emphasize that the video clip was from a 2018 incident and that the National Assembly members, staff, and the public were not under siege by the DSS.

Emmanuel also expressed his appreciation to the National Assembly leadership, top government officials, security agencies, and the public for their concerns and solidarity.

In conclusion, the National Assembly management urged the public to disregard the video clip and called on relevant security agencies to investigate the use of the Twitter handle account to prevent the future spread of misinformation. Emmanuel emphasized, “The above press release is to clear the doubts, concerns, and anxiety in the public domain that ‘National Assembly, the symbol of our hard-earned democracy, is under siege by the DSS or any security agencies of government’.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE