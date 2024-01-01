Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has predicted breakthroughs in medicine on global levels in 2024.

The RCCG spiritual leader revealed this during the RCCG Crossover service held at the Redemption City in Ogun, on Sunday.

According to him, the world will experience breakthroughs in treatment of diseases like cancer, hypertension, asthma among others, in the year 2024.

On the international level, the revered preacher prophesized that “there will be breakthroughs for incurable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and others.

Continuing, Pastor Adeboye said there will be succour of divine intervention in places currently experiencing in difficult situations across the world.

“There will be divine intervention in those places that are hot.”

