THE 3rd Session of the 35th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, held from Sunday, May 5th to Tuesday, May 7th, 2024, witnessed another phase in the ongoing distribution of musical instruments and public address systems to churches within the Diocese.

This initiative, led by the Diocesan Bishop, The Rt. Rev’d Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, aims to enhance worship experiences across various congregations.

The atmosphere during this distribution was filled with anticipation and gratitude as churches received blessings tailored to enrich their sacred gatherings. Among the recipients were the Anglican Church On Mount Sinai Okegun Eti-okun Archdeaconry and St. James’s Anglican Church, Awoyaya, who received modern public address systems to amplify their divine messages.

Nine churches benefitted from the distribution of PSR 373 Yamaha Keyboards. These include St. Mark’s Church, Odo Egiri; Delight Anglican Church; Anglican Church of the Goodnews, Imalete; Anglican Church, Eregbe Iraye; St. James Anglican Church Ibeju, Lekki; Salvation Anglican Church Kayetoro; St. Paul’s Anglican Church Debojo; St. David’s Anglican Church, Idasho; and St. David’s Anglican Church, Lepia.

St. John’s Anglican Church, Odo Agboju, received a 6 KVA generator to provide reliable power for their musical equipment and other electrical needs during church activities. Additionally, the Church of the Light, Odumola, received a 1.5 KVA generator to support their operations.

The Diocese of Lagos, under the leadership of Bishop Okupevi, remains committed to supporting and empowering its churches. This distribution of equipment demonstrates their dedication to enhancing worship experiences and fostering a vibrant spiritual life for all congregations.

