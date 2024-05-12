NEWLY installed Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O), Prophet Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, has called on the federal government to address the current hardship confronting Nigerian citizens.

Speaking with newsmen at the church headquarters, Galilee Land, Orile Igbon, Oyo state, Prophet Alogbo, said that, although, most of the problems had lingered and were inherited from past administrations, added that rather than abate, the problems seem to be escalating and should now be confronted head-on.

He enumerated some of the problems including insecurity, economic challenges, epileptic power supply, and of recent, scarcity of fuel, which he said are making life more unbearable to the citizens across the country.

“Some of our leaders in government have not been truthful to us and where there is no truth and sincerity, no nation can make progress because truthfulness exalts the nation”.

He, therefore, enjoined our leaders and Nigerians generally to embrace and promote the virtues of truthfulness and honesty at all times and also desist from their crazy acquisition of material things.

The cleric also admonished the government at various levels to address the welfare of all Nigerians as a matter of urgency.

Prophet Alogbo, who said that politicians and leaders cannot turn around the fortune of this nation all alone, added, “This is why all Nigerians must collaborate with them to move the country forward”.

He called on Christians nationwide not to shun politics but to join in the nation-building instead of castigating the leaders all the time.

“Politics should not be seen as a dirty game as being painted in some quarters but rather as an avenue to serve the people truthfully towards nation building.

“I, therefore, challenge you to join politics, beam your searchlight into the dirty areas to make a difference,” Alogbo said.

