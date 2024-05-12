THE governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti will declare open the 57th National Board Meeting of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Umuahia, Abia State.

The spokesman of the society, Mr Ben Mordi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, recently.

The meeting which will be hosted by the southeast zone is scheduled for May 12-17.

Mordi said the event will feature a Divine Service that will take place at Queen Elizabeth Chapel, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Aba Road, Umuahia on Wednesday, May 15 during which the governor will formally declare it open.

The annual event will be presided over by the President and Board Chairman of The Society, Bishop Dr. Timothy Banwo,

The 57th board meeting is expected to discuss the past and future activities of the organisation concerning its Bible work mandates. the accounts of the organisation for the past year and a range of other issues.

The General Secretary and CEO of the BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, is expected to present the report for the year under review to the Board at the meeting.

Expected at the Meeting are the Patron of the BSN, Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, national officers, delegates from across the country, and some senior members of the management team of the organisation.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, and distributes the Holy Scriptures, as well as raises funds for the Bible work and execution of programmes that help people to engage with the Word of God to transform their lives.

