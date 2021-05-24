Police commence investigation into murder of ex-UniAbuja student found dead in Iddo village

The Police authorities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced investigations into the murder of one Miss Blessing Otula, a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found inside the gutter along the Iddo Village axis of the metropolis.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

She stated that the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, condemned the murder and had directed a discreet investigation be carried out immediately p to apprehend the perpetrators.

According to the statement, “the FCT Police Command condemns in totality the murder of one Blessing Otula a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along Iddo Village axis and was killed by unknown assailants

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number:09022222352.”

The deceased, a former English Language student of the university, was reported to have travelled from Oyo State to Abuja, on Saturday, in order to get her transcript. she was later found dead.

A relative of Otunla with the Twitter handle, @Dondekojo, confirmed the development and faulted the process of having to travel to get a transcript after graduating.

“I lost a cousin yesterday, and it’s emblematic of the state of the country.

“Why do graduates need to travel all the way for transcripts? She travelled to Abuja for her transcript and was found dead in a gutter. So sad,” the relative tweeted.

