Between hard boiled and scramled eggs

Kindly let me know which is healthier between hard boiled eggs and scrambled eggs.
Meredith (by SMS)
How you prepare your eggs will influence the nutritional profile. If you prepare your eggs at high temperatures, it could lead to the oxidation of the cholesterol in the eggs, which is not very healthy.
To obtain the best nutritional benefit, you need to prepare your eggs using a low calorie technique and avoid cooking them extensively. The key point here is the fact that the more you cook your eggs, the more nutrition you will lose. It means that the boiled (hard/soft boiled) eggs are probably the healthiest option to consume your eggs.
Since no oil is used, no additional calories are consumed. All in all, it is really hard to overestimate the health benefits associated with eating eggs. Yes, but nevertheless, don’t forget about this information, do not cook your eggs extensively and in case you are using some oil, it should be stable at high temperatures. Like avocado oil, for instance.
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