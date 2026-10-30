4 signs your prepaid meter may have been tampered with

Many electricity consumers in Nigeria face unexpected power cut-offs or heavy fines without understanding what went wrong. Prepaid meters are designed to measure power usage accurately and help customers control their spending. However, unauthorized adjustments, illegal bypasses, or accidental physical damage can trigger safety locks built inside the device.

In this article, Tribune Online examines the major warning signs that your prepaid meter may have been tampered with and what steps you need to take to avoid severe penalties.

Prepaid meters are equipped with internal security triggers designed to detect unauthorized physical or electrical interference instantly. When any interference happens, the meter automatically enters a lock mode to protect the circuit and report the issue.

The screen shows “tamper”, “tamp”, or “error”

One of the most direct signs that your prepaid meter has been altered is a clear warning message on the display screen. Meter manufacturers build sensitive sensors into the terminal covers and casing.

If someone attempts to open the meter cover, loosen the screws, or alter the internal wiring, the sensor immediately trips. Once activated, the word “TAMPER,” “TAMP,” or an error code appears on the screen, and the meter cuts off electricity supply to your property.

Valid electricity tokens rejection

If you purchase a valid electricity token from your vendor and the keypad repeatedly displays “REJECT” or “FAIL,” your meter may be in tamper mode.

When a prepaid meter registers unauthorised interference, it locks down its payment system as a security measure. Even if you enter correct 20-digit recharge numbers multiple times, the meter will refuse to credit the units until your Distribution Company (DisCo) inspects the device and issues an official clear tamper token.

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Broken seals or loose terminal covers

A physical check around your meter can quickly reveal whether someone has interfered with the setup. Every authorized prepaid meter is secured with official security seals placed by your electricity distribution company.

If you notice that these plastic or metallic seals are broken, cut, missing, or hanging loosely, the meter has likely been opened without official authorisation. Even if an unaccredited electrician opened the cover to “fix” a small neutral wire fault, DisCos treat any broken seal or loose terminal cover as evidence of tampering.

Power supply remains on while units stop counting down

If your lights, air conditioner, and refrigerator stay on while your meter reading remains fixed or shows zero units, your meter line has likely been bypassed.

Some illegal electricians bypass meters by connecting incoming power lines directly to the building’s main switchboard, skipping the meter counter entirely. While this might seem like “free light” in the short term, regulatory bodies track neighborhood power consumption against transformer billing.

Under updated guidelines from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), customers caught bypassing meters face severe administrative fines ranging from ₦100,000 to over ₦300,000, in addition to back-billed energy charges and reconnection fees.

What you should do immediately

If you notice any of these four signs on your prepaid meter, do not attempt to open the device or hire an unauthorised electrician to force it open. Taking matters into your own hands will only make the situation worse and could lead to criminal allegations.

Follow these step-by-step actions to resolve the issue safely:

Take clear photographic evidence: Snap clear photos of the meter screen, display reading, meter number, and intact or damaged seals before touching anything.

Keep your purchase receipts: Save your recent token purchase receipts, transaction references, and failed token codes.

Report directly to your DisCo: Visit your nearest DisCo customer service center or lodge an official complaint through their verified WhatsApp, email, or ticketing channels.

Request a site inspection: Ask your DisCo to send a certified field engineer to inspect the wiring, clear the tamper code, or issue an official replacement report if the meter is faulty.