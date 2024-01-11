DJ Foundation, a non-governmental organization, is urging President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians consider leniency amidst allegations that Betta Edu, the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, transferred N585,198,500.00 into a personal account without following due process.

According to the Spokeperson of the Foundation, Adam Alaka, the minister might not have followed the due process but the money was sent and used for the main purpose. “Being eager to get things done might not come with the due process but the intention should count. Betta is one person that has proved herself since mounting the office and that is why some people witch-hunt her. She has delivered in the little time she was in office.

Rasheed Zubair, Minister Edu’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, responded to the accusations, asserting that the N585.198 million payment aligns with legal requirements. Zubair clarified that the funds were directed to Oniyelu Bridget, the Project Accountant for Grants for Vulnerable Groups, based on her role in the initiative. The payment, intended to benefit vulnerable populations in Lagos, Ogun, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, is defended as a lawful and targeted allocation.

As the controversy unfolds, DJ Foundation’s plea underscores the significance of recognizing Edu’s positive contributions and the intended purpose behind the financial transactions. The organization urges a fair assessment of Edu’s overall impact despite the procedural uncertainties surrounding the alleged fund transfer.