Ahead of the next governorship election in Ondo state, a pressure group, Ondo Redemption Front, on Thursday, warned against imposition of candidates on the people of the state in the election.

The group who stated this during a press conference in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the people of the state should be allowed to pick their leader, saying the “Emi lokan” mindset will not work or be tolerated in the forthcoming election.

Speaking, the Chairman of the ORF, Ayo Ologun, noted that the next governorship election in the state will provide the avenue for the people to choose leaders who will steer the state toward sustained growth and development

Ologun stated that endorsing or imposing candidate on any of the political parties can derail the seamless and democratic process aimed at selecting the best candidate for the election.

He said “As we countdown to the elections, it will not be business as usual. Nobody should see the coming election as a right. The Emi lokan mindset will not work or be tolerated in the forthcoming election.

“The people of the state will not be swayed by mundane things that stem from propaganda but will be more concerned about the antecedents of the aspirants, their track records, character, record in public service, and sign of empathy to the people they seek to govern.

“In our pursuit of a redeemed and transformed Ondo State, we recognize the importance of collaborating with various stakeholders, from civil society organizations to the media, and most importantly, the citizens themselves”

Ologun who maintained that the ORF is apolitical but interested and committed to bringing positive change and development to the state, said the group is interested in the election process that will produce competent and visionary leadership in the state.

As part of our commitment to fostering positive change, the Ondo Redemption Front is gearing up to mobilize massive citizens’ participation ahead of the 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State.

“Our objective is clear, to empower the people with information, encourage active engagement in the democratic process, and foster an environment where every citizen’s voice is heard.

“We firmly believe that the cornerstone of a prosperous Ondo State lies in the election of competent and visionary leadership. The 2024 Governorship election presents an opportunity for the people of Ondo State to choose leaders who will steer the state toward sustained growth and development”

According to him, “The Ondo Redemption Front is committed to playing an active role in this process, advocating for transparency, fairness, and the election of leaders with the best interests of the state at heart.

“As a group, the Ondo Redemption Front is committed to ensuring that the state remains on a trajectory of progress, irrespective of the changes in leadership.

“We are resolute in our determination to hold the Ondo State Government, now under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, accountable for its actions and policies that impact the lives of the people.

“Our primary focus is on good governance and development. We believe that the people of Ondo State deserve leadership that prioritizes their welfare, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and overall well-being.

“We pledge to continually engage constructively with the government, offering our insights and recommendations to enhance governance and development initiatives.”

The group promised to embark on town hall meetings, community outreach, and dialogues, with the aim of creating a platform for open discussions on the issues that matter most to the people.

“We will bring the aspirants to face the people and talk to their plans and how much they understand Ondo State and her needs,” he said.

The group however, called on the state governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to investigate the alleged financial mismanagement at the Okitipupa Oil Palm PLC, saying, stakeholders in the company, have raised concerns over suspicious withdrawal of funds running into millions of Naira among other financial irregularities

“We do ask the Ondo state government to immediately commission an inquiry into the activities of the company, while. In the immediate, freezing the bank account of the company, to prevent further frauds”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE