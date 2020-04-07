Bello sacks Kogi varsity VC, polytechnic rector, appoints replacements

THE Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Tuesday sacked the Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba, Professor Mohammed Abdulkadir and the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Professor Muhammed Atureta.

They were suspended from office in February by the governor for gross-misconduct and set up an investigative panel to probe them.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, the governor appointed Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche as the new acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.

He also approved the appointment of Dr Usman Ogbo as the new acting Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic.

According to the statement, both appointments take immediate effect.

Professor Tenuche, a two-time Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the institution, replaces Professor Mohammed S. Abdulkadir, who has been asked to proceed on terminal leave.

Dr Usman Ogbo, on the other hand, replaces Professor M.S Atureta, whom, the statement said, has been relieved of his appointment.

The government wished the out-going appointees “the best in their future endeavour” and stressed that the handing over to the new appointees “should be completed immediately.”

