COVID-19: Lagos govt rejects Chinese doctors

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Lagos State government on Monday said it is not expecting any Chinese doctors for support to tackle its Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic, disclosing that it only needs molecular biologists and logisticians.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed while giving an update on battle against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying that the state only had in short supply of molecular biologists and logisticians.

The commissioner maintained that the state was ready to accept any molecular biologists and logisticians from any part of the world, including from China, adding that there was the need for collaboration in tackling the pandemic and China as a country had experience managing the virus which many countries and states in Nigeria did not have.

Abayomi argued that Chinese medical team were free to come to Nigeria if they had been to Italy, US and Europe to render support, querying: “Why can’t they come to Nigeria.”

